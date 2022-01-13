Last year was the fifth hottest year in more than a century and a half

European scientists have noted a further increase in the levels of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere.

Satellite measurements show that 2021 was one of the hottest years on record, and the last seven years have been the hottest period worldwide.

The EU’s Climate Change Service reported that last year ranked fifth in average annual temperature since 1850. The report says that the average annual temperature in the world was 1.1-1.2 degrees Celsius higher than in the pre-industrial period from 1850 to 1900.

The service recalled that the hottest years were 2020 and 2016.

The service, which tracks global temperatures and other climate indicators, also reported that levels of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere continued to rise last year, reaching new highs.