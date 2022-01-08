Latvian blue cows rescued from extinction

This unique breed, which practically disappeared during the Soviet era, has returned in recent decades, becoming an outstanding symbol of Latvian national identity.

A traveler crossing the Latvian countryside can sometimes spot cows of an amazing light blue or ultramarine color, which quietly graze among the most common cattle – brown, black or white.

“Blue cows are unique and wonderful. I am happy that we can help them develop. Their bad days are over, ”said Arnis Bergmanis, manager of the Ciruli Zoo in Kalvene, which serves as a blue cow breeding center.

According to him, if in 2000 there were only 18 blue cows in Latvia, today there are already about 1,500 of them – purebred and crossbreeds.

Initially, they were found only on the coast of the Baltic Sea, in the Kurzeme region (Courland), but now they are becoming more and more popular in the center of the country.

“We are delighted to be able to help each farmer start their own blue cow,” said Bergmanis.

Rural innkeepers acquire these cows to attract tourists, and farmers add them to their herds to take advantage of their strong maternal instinct.

“If a calf of any color loses its mother or is separated from her, the blue cow will accept it and raise it as if it were her own,” the specialist noted.

Blue cows evolved on the Baltic Sea coast, where they led an almost Spartan lifestyle, able to feed on bush branches and dune grass – food that other livestock considered inedible. Legend has it that they get their color from the sea, although in fact they are born almost beige. Their fur quickly turns blue and darkens over the years. The pigment is also transferred to the muscle tissue, resulting in an unusually dark meat. However, the number of blue cows is still too low for large-scale marketing.

When the communists came to power in Latvia, they relied on the mass production of beef and dairy products, giving preference to more common cattle breeds, which led to the virtual disappearance of the blue cow. In 2006, farmers, scientists and enthusiasts founded the Blue Cow Association to save this breed. In addition, the government has launched targeted subsidies for their owners.

A blue cow produces less milk than a regular cow – about 5,000 liters per year compared to 8,000 for an ordinary cow – but their milk is healthier and more nutritious.

According to Daiga Simkevich, head of the Blue Cows Association, the breed also stands out for its ability to adapt to difficult living conditions.

“The blue cow, strong, independent and hardy, can stay outdoors all year round, even during the winter frosts that many other cattle breeds cannot tolerate,” said the expert.

The association organizes workshops for farmers, keeps careful records of them to avoid inbreeding, works to increase the population and conducts research.

“We have never seen a cow of this breed become infected with the bovine leukemia virus, so we hope to determine in the future to carry out a full DNA analysis to identify genes specific to the blue cow,” said Simkevich.