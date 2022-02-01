Lavrov and Blinken agreed to intensify dialogue on Russia’s diplomatic property in the United States

In addition, the Russian Foreign Minister called on Kyiv to comply with the Minsk agreements instead of escalating aggressive rhetoric and arms supplies to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to step up efforts to remove irritants in the work of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States. This is stated in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Russian Foreign Ministry following a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers.

“During the consideration of the bilateral agenda, the Minister outlined the unacceptability of Washington’s destructive line to restrict the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States. It was agreed to intensify the search for ways to remove these irritants,” the message says. “When discussing the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov called instead of escalating aggressive rhetoric and pumping up the armed forces of Ukraine with various types of weapons to use the influence of the United States on the Ukrainian authorities to force them to fully implement the Minsk agreements.”

According to the Ministry, during the conversation, the possibilities of further work on security guarantees were discussed, taking into account the existing proposals that are still being studied. “The Minister emphasized the imperative nature of our demands for conscientious adherence to the commitment of all OSCE countries not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others, including the non-expansion of NATO and the non-deployment of strike weapons near the Russian borders,” the diplomatic department added.