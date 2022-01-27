Lavrov: Russia is not satisfied with the U.S. response on security guarantees

Sergey Lavrov said on January 27 that the United States, in its response on security guarantees, did not answer the question of non-expansion of NATO to the east.

As the Russian Foreign Minister stressed, this issue is the most important for Moscow. But, unfortunately, there is no positive reaction in the document on it.

“The main issue is our clear position on the inadmissibility of further expansion of NATO to the east and the deployment of strike weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation,” the diplomat stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide on further steps in response to the reaction of the United States and NATO on security guarantees. This was stated on Thursday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on Washington’s response to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees.

“After interdepartmental coordination, we will report to President Vladimir Putin. He will decide on our next steps,” the minister said.

According to Lavrov, Moscow will consider the responses of the United States and NATO to Russian proposals in a complex.

“We are now studying the response that we received from the Americans and which, as [U.S. Secretary of State Antony] Blinken himself said, was agreed with the Ukrainians and other Western countries, allies of the United States,” the Russian Foreign Minister added. – At the same time, we received a response from the North Atlantic Alliance, from the Secretary General [NATO Jens] Stoltenberg. We are considering two documents in a complex, taking into account the fact that they are a reaction to the draft contracts and agreements that we distributed in December 2021.”