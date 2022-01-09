Leak: Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro gets mega camera with new Surge C2 image processor

A good camera in a smartphone can only exist in conjunction and well-coordinated work with an image processing processor (ISP). Therefore, many companies strive to create their own solutions. Among the first was Xiaomi, which, for example, last year introduced the Surge C1 image processor in the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, which improves image quality in low light, improves autofocus, white balance and exposure. Now, according to rumors, the manufacturer is preparing a new processor.

Information about this was found in the firmware code by Xiaomiui specialists. We are talking about an updated chip – it could be either Surge C2 or Surge C1. It is intended for the Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro smartphone, which is due to debut alongside the Xiaomi Mix 5 this spring. At the same time, the usual Mix 5, it seems, will not receive the Surge C2.

Also, according to the source, both models will receive a 48 MP front camera, which will be hidden under the screen. Xiaomi Mix 5 is credited with the main camera with a 50 MP sensor with optical image stabilization, 48 MP wide and a telephoto lens with the same resolution and support for 2x optical zoom. Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro, in turn, will receive at least three sensors 50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP with 5x optical zoom. Presumably, Sony IMX707 or Sony IMX766 will act as the main sensor in both smartphones.

The flagship Xiaomi Mix 5 series should debut in March, but sales are likely to start in the second quarter.