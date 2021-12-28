Learjet plane crashed in California

Rescuers found no survivors.

A small Learjet plane crashed in El Cajon, California on Monday evening. This was reported on Tuesday by CNN, citing local firefighters and the sheriff’s office.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene did not find any survivors. According to the sheriff’s office, local authorities do not have accurate information about the number of those on board. There are no casualties on the ground.

The plane was supposed to land at a local airfield, but at about 19:00, a plane crash occurred.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have already been informed about the plane crash and will conduct an investigation. At the moment, weather conditions are considered the probable cause of the incident.