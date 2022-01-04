LG unveils 42-97 “OLED TVs

LG has announced two lines of new generation smart TVs equipped with OLED panels.

The South Korean giant has unveiled the LG OLED C2 and G2 series. All TVs are equipped with the fifth generation Alpha 9 chip and support Brightness Booster technology, which is responsible for maximum brightness. The single-chip system enhances the capabilities of proprietary AI Sound Pro to maximize sound quality.

LG’s OLED G2 range features an advanced OLED panel. According to the manufacturer, the new matrix is ​​capable of providing “an incredible viewing experience”. All representatives of the LG OLED G2 series received support for OLED evo technology, which is responsible for high definition and detail of the picture.

The TVs received the operating system WebOS 2.2. The new version of the software allows you to create different profiles depending on the settings for quick access to any applications. You can log into your personal account both from the browser on the TV and from your smartphone.

LG OLED panels G2 and C2 can be turned into canvas displaying artwork. For this, the Always Ready technology is used. We also note the ThinQ AI function, which makes it possible to use 2022 TVs as a control center for a smart home. New items received HDMI 2.1, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, support for Google Stadia and GeForce Now services. The response time is 1 ms.

The G2 series is available in 55 “, 65”, 77 “, 83” and 97 “diagonals. The C2 line will come in 42 ”, 48”, 55 ”, 65, 77” and 83 ”diagonals. Prices will be announced closer to the start of sales.