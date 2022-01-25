Linda Thomas-Greenfield: “Russia is trying to present Ukraine as an aggressor and itself as a victim”

The U.S. representative to the UN noted that Moscow is conducting an active disinformation campaign

The U.S. representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that Washington wants to see signs of de-escalation from Russia. Despite the diplomatic steps taken, it is difficult to say how the situation will develop, she noted.

“We know the scenarios that Russia uses,” Linda Thomas–Greenfield said. – We know that this includes measures that go beyond open hostilities. This often begins with cyberattacks, paramilitary activities, disinformation campaigns aimed at hiding the facts and creating a pretext for their own aggression. Russia is already engaged in disinformation and propaganda, trying to present Ukraine as an aggressor and itself as a victim.”

She added that Russia’s actions undermine the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

“In particular, all UN member states have agreed that one state cannot change the borders of another state by force… If Russia continues to invade Ukraine, it will strike at the very heart of the UN Charter and, as Secretary Blinken put it last week, will open a Pandora’s box of concern for all of us,” Linda Thomas–Greenfield said.

The U.S. representative to the UN stressed that the goal of Washington and its European allies is a diplomatic resolution of the situation around Ukraine. At the same time, she added, if this cannot be achieved, the response of the United States and its allies will be decisive.

In February, Russia will preside over the UN Security Council. Despite this, in the event of Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, according to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Security Council will not abandon its duty to respond to the situation.

“Russia will not be able to use the right of veto to prevent the Security Council from holding a broad discussion and to counter its disinformation and propaganda campaign, which Moscow is conducting not only here in New York, but also around the world,” she said.