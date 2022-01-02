Lionel Messi has coronavirus detected

The striker of the French football club PSG Lionel Messi has contracted COVID-19.

This is reported on the official website of FC PSG. The footballer received a positive test for coronavirus, but details about the condition of the 34-year-old athlete are not specified. In addition, the disease was detected in the comrades of the Messiah – Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazal.

For Lionel Messi, this is the first season with the French club – last year the Argentine moved to PSG from Barcelona. This season, the footballer appeared in 15 matches and scored six goals against opponents.