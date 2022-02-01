Lockdown was introduced in U.S. federal prisons after the death of two prisoners in a fight in Texas

The authorities, as reported by the Associated Press, are afraid of mass riots in other penitentiary institutions.

Nationwide lockdown was introduced on Monday in all U.S. federal prisons after two prisoners were killed and two others were injured in a mass brawl that took place on the same day in the morning at the federal prison in Beaumont (Texas). The authorities, as reported by the Associated Press, are afraid of mass riots in other penitentiary institutions of the country, as a fight in a Texas prison occurred between convicted members of opposing criminal groups, and their supporters in other places of detention may begin to settle scores among themselves.

A temporary ban on the movement of prisoners outside their cells has been introduced, as AP reports, in more than 120 U.S. federal prisons. This measure is reportedly used quite rarely. Thus, a nationwide prison lockdown was introduced during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 last year, and a little earlier – immediately after the riots in the American capital on January 6, when participants of a mass protest action seized the U.S. Congress building for several hours. Before that – in April 2020 due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a statement according to which the current lockdown was introduced in order to “restore order in our institutions.

“We believe that this security measure will be short-term,” the statement said.

The Beaumont prison holds 1,372 prisoners. It is not specified how many of them participated in the riots.