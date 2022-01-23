Lockdowns of 2020 reduced the number of lightning

A study presented at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Fall Meeting analyzed atmospheric factors that could have contributed to a 10-20% reduction in lightning.

MIT physical meteorologist Earl Williams said his team used three different methods to measure the amount of lightning, and all three methods indicated a decrease in their activity.

The research focused on aerosol optical depth (AOD), which measures particles produced when fossil fuels are burned. These particles can accelerate and improve water vapor collection and cloud formation.

More particles absorb more moisture, limiting the amount of rain and creating small ice crystals that collide in the cloud and build up the charges that lightning normally creates. The study compared lightning activity and aerosol levels between March and May 2020 with the same period in 2018-2021.

The AGU noted that the reduction in lightning was broadly in line with the reduction in aerosol particles in the same regions of Africa, Europe and Asia.

A study published late last year found that reduced air pollution could also lead to fewer heart attacks. Scientists have found that the average daily concentration of particulate matter is less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, the limit at which pollutants, according to doctors, can contribute to an increased risk of myocardial infarction, the most severe form of heart attack.