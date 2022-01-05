Look at a BMW that changes color at the press of a button

BY Alexandr Ivanov
BMW showed off the electric iX at CES 2022 with an unusual paint scheme:

In the video posted, the electric car first turns dark gray, then white, and then white and gray. The paint is temperature sensitive, according to the user who uploaded the video.

An all-electric iX was used for the demonstration.

Additional information on the technology has not been specified.

Previously, BMW said it will introduce technology to change the color of the car’s body with a single press of a button.

