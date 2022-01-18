Look at a drone that can fold in flight

BY Alexandr Ivanov
This quadcopter changes its geometry in the air, thereby reducing its size and gaining the ability to squeeze through narrow gaps.

Scientists in the US have developed a prototype drone that can change its shape to squeeze through narrow spaces. The inventors drew inspiration from birds and insects capable of such a feat.

The new quadcopter does not need special motors or complex electronics to change its geometry – it is able to change shape by changing the angle of the arms using a simple hinge system. The absence of electronics and special mechanisms saves energy and, therefore, keeps the device in flight longer. The researchers named their prototype the Midair Reconfigurable Quadcopte.

Explaining how the drone is trying to fly through a narrow vertical hole, the scientists said that the motors of the two opposite “arms” of the drone change the direction of thrust, falling vertically. For this to work and for the drone not to fall, the two opposite wings must be offset from them. That is why the structure of the drone is rectangular, not square.

Another advantage of the drone system is that the two “shoulders” can be used to carry items.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

