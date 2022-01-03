Look at a robot with a mechanical arm instead of a head

The Chinese company Unitree has created the Z1 arm that can be installed in robots instead of the head.

The Chinese manufacturer Unitree has created a mechanical manipulator arm. It performs many different tasks. Called the Z1, the movement is now in prototype form but will reportedly hit the market soon. When exactly this will happen is still unknown, but how the Z1 will function on the Chinese robot Aliengo, you can see now.

Unitree also states that the Z1 arm can be installed on various mobile robots, not just the Aliengo from the Chinese manufacturer. The gripper works with interchangeable mechanisms, which means that it can be fitted with a two-fingered pliers, a three-fingered soft grip or a suction bowl. Thanks to this, the Z1 lifts objects, opens doors and can also replace screws. The positioning accuracy of the gripper is about 0.1 mm.

The Z1 manipulator will be available in two models: Air and Pro. They are compatible with the Ubuntu operating system. The Air weighs 4.1 kg, while the Pro model weighs 4.3 kg. At the same time, its maximum carrying capacity is 2 kg, while the Pro has 5 kg.