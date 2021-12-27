Look at the galaxy that Hubble captured five years later

The Hubble Telescope has captured a lonely spiral galaxy UGC 9391: it is 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Draco, not far from the North Celestial Pole.

The galaxy has spiral arms with stars that are far from other galaxies. In the picture, the latter look like fuzzy curls or spots, since they are far from the Earth. The image also shows several bright stars: they are surrounded by diffraction bursts – this is the result of the interaction of light with the telescope optics.

The telescope previously took a picture of the galaxy in 2016. This image contains not only variable stars – Cepheids (red circles), but also a recently exploded type Ia supernova (blue cross).

These objects have standard luminosities, with Cepheids usually observed fairly close to us, and supernovae much further away.

This spiral galaxy is important as it allows calibration between near and far parts of the universe.