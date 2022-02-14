Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl for the second time

The Rams won the first NFL Cup more than 20 years ago.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams dramatically won the Super Bowl 2022, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-20. The Rams won their first NFL title back in the 1999 season.

The team earned the winning touchdown a minute and a half before the end of the game.

During the breaks of the tournament, the audience was entertained with incendiary shows by pop music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. The special guest was rapper 50 Cent.

This is the 56th (LVI) Super Bowl. The game was held in the California city of Inglewood.

The Super Bowl is the main sporting event of the year in the USA, the final competition of the year for the title of champion of the National Football League (NFL) of the United States of America. Last season’s game, in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, drew about 91.6 million viewers in the United States alone. It is expected that 117 million people watched this Sunday’s game.