Macaulay Culkin is going to get married for the second time

BY Oleg Ceban
Macaulay Culkin proposed to actress Brenda Song.

American actor Macaulay Culkin is going to get married for the second time. This is reported by the publication People.

The star of the movie “Home Alone” proposed to 33-year-old actress Brenda Song, with whom he has been dating for the past four years. The couple met on the set of a movie in Thailand.

In the spring of 2021, it became known that Culkin and Song had a son. The child weighing 3.11 kilograms was born on April 5 and was named Dakota Song Culkin in honor of the actor’s late sister.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

