Macron discussed the situation around Ukraine with Putin

The conversation between the French and Russian leaders on February 12 was the fourth telephone conversation in their communication in recent weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation around Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone for 1 hour and 40 minutes on Saturday. This was reported in the Elysee Palace.

According to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) source in the French leader’s administration, “the conversation was devoted to the prospects of reducing tension in the crisis around Ukraine.” As the agency reports with reference to the Elysee Palace, the two leaders also expressed their readiness to continue the dialogue on progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements. It was also agreed to continue discussions on the conditions for security and stability in Europe.

Macron and Putin intend to continue the dialogue on the implementation of the Minsk agreements and stability in Europe, the Elysee Palace said in a statement. “The heads of state discussed ways to ensure the implementation of the Minsk agreements and continued discussions on the conditions of security and stability in Europe,” the administration of the French leader said. “The Presidents expressed their intention to continue the dialogue on these issues.”

The head of the French state informed his Russian counterpart about the concerns felt by France’s European partners and allies, the Elysee Palace said in a statement. Macron said that “sincere dialogue is incompatible with escalation.”

Saturday’s conversation between the French and Russian leaders was the fourth telephone conversation in their communication in recent weeks. On Monday, Macron traveled to Moscow, where he held five-hour talks with Putin to discuss ways to de-escalate the crisis. After that, the French leader visited Kyiv and Berlin to continue his diplomatic mission. Many Western countries have demanded that their citizens leave the territory of Ukraine. France has not made such statements yet.

