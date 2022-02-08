Macron hopes that diplomacy in resolving the crisis around Ukraine will yield results

The French president said this after talks with his Russian counterpart.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after hours of talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he was confident that the intensification of diplomatic contacts over the situation around Ukraine would yield results.

“Together… I am sure we will achieve results, even if it is not easy,” the French president said.

In turn, the Russian leader said that Moscow will continue to try to get answers from the West to its basic security requirements.

According to him, three key requirements of Moscow regarding security have not been met: the cessation of NATO expansion to the east, the absence of missiles near the Russian borders and the reduction of NATO’s military infrastructure in Europe to the level of 1997.

He also added that it is important to find a way out of the situation around Ukraine and that the dialogue is not over.

The Russian President also said at a joint press conference that there would be no winners in the war if European countries were involved in a military conflict with Russia, if Ukraine joined NATO and tried to retake Crimea by military means.