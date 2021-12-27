Maduro said Venezuela is recovering despite U.S. sanctions

The President of the country noted that “the people withstand the attacks of imperialism, unprecedented financial, commercial and economic persecution.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the country’s economy is gradually recovering, despite “illegal and unilateral sanctions” by the United States.

“This year 2021 will be the year of recovery of the national economy since the economic war [against Venezuela] began <…>, despite the criminal sanctions of imperialism. We are expanding the production of food, goods, services, industry, trade and the market are being activated,” the head of state said in an interview with the pan-Arab TV channel Al-Mayadin broadcasting from Beirut on Sunday.

Maduro noted that Venezuela firmly opposes the consequences of the blockade by the United States. “The people are withstanding the attacks of imperialism, unprecedented financial, commercial and economic persecution,” he said.

According to the Venezuelan leader, former President of the United States Donald Trump and [current US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela] Elliott Abrams urged him to resign. “He [Abrams] called on my wife to divorce me, then he said that I should resign and go to another country, that is, he tried to force me to betray the people, but [these U.S. intentions] broke on Bolivarian moral values,” he added.

Earlier in an interview with Bloomberg, Maduro called Washington’s sanctions against the Bolivarian Republic an atrocity, comparing them to the actions of the American armed forces during the Vietnam War. According to the politician, U.S. sanctions do not allow the country to develop the oil sector and freely sell hydrocarbons, engage in gold mining and export of precious metals, which makes it difficult for Venezuela to fulfill its international obligations, including to investors.