Maltese politician Roberta Metsola elected President of the European Parliament

43-year-old representative of the European People’s Party will become the third woman in this post.

Maltese politician Roberta Metsola was elected President of the European Parliament on Tuesday, becoming the first woman in 20 years in this post.

As head of the European Parliament, she will replace the Italian socialist David Sassoli, who died earlier this month. Consisting of 705 MEPs, the European Parliament adopts and amends EU legislative proposals and makes decisions on the bloc’s budget.

Metsola, who as a student campaigned for Malta to join the EU in 2004, said she wanted to use her new role to help parliament establish more effective communication with European citizens.

“I want people to believe in Europe. So that this feeling of hope and enthusiasm returns to our project. So that we defend the values that unite us as Europeans,” she wrote on Twitter.

Metsola, who turned 43 on Tuesday, will also become the youngest president of the European Parliament. She has been a member of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) since 2013.

In the struggle for the post of chairman, she beat two other candidates, gaining 458 out of 616 valid votes in the first round, and therefore it was not necessary to hold a second round.

Sassoli was supposed to resign this week in accordance with an agreement under which the Socialists pledged to cede half of the five-year term of office to the EPP candidate.

Previously, there were only two female presidents in the European Parliament: Frenchwomen Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine.

Metsola has consistently voted against European Parliament resolutions upholding women’s right to access safe abortions.

Answering a question about her views, Metsola said that she follows the official position of Malta, which is the only EU member state where abortions are prohibited, and women who decide on this procedure can face up to three years in prison.

Metsola assured that, as President of the European Parliament, she would defend the Assembly’s views on sexual and reproductive health. The Body has adopted a number of resolutions calling on all members of the bloc to provide women with safe access to abortion services.