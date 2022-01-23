March of protesters against the vaccination mandate in the District of Columbia

Protesters began a march in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, planning to march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Demonstrators protest against masks and bans on vaccination against COVID-19.

Organizers hope at least 20,000 people will attend the “Defeat Mandates” rally on Sunday, according to a National Park Service permit seen by the Washington Post.

Among the well-known speakers will be such supporters of the anti-mandate mandate as Del Bigtree, founder of the anti-vaccine group Informed Consent Action Network, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of a slain senator and a former attorney general who was widely criticized (even by his family) for spreading debunked scientific conspiracies.

Police in the District of Columbia are still actively participating in the rally after Friday’s March for Life anti-abortion protest, a police spokesman said.

The rally gained notoriety after the controversial Dr. Robert Malone, an anti-mandate virologist (also widely criticized for spreading misinformation about vaccines), who will speak, appeared on a popular channel.

Lara Logan, CBS News correspondent who was expelled by the talent agency last week for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele on Fox News (where she spread misinformation about vaccines), is also due to speak.

Last week, the District of Columbia introduced a citywide COVID-19 vaccination requirement for anyone aged 12 and older who wants to enter any enclosed space. Almost a quarter of eligible Americans remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The Centers for Combating Digital Hate in May found that 65% of anti-vaccination content on Facebook and Twitter belong to just twelve individuals who are considered the “disinformation dozen,” with Kennedy being one of the twelve. Facebook denied this statistic, although it said it had deleted more than three dozen pages associated with 12 people. Instagram, Facebook/Meta owned, banned Kennedy earlier in 2021 for “repeatedly posting refuted claims about coronavirus or vaccines,” a Facebook spokesperson said.