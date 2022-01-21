Mars reported that M&M’s advertising characters will become more modern

The company’s management hopes that in the future society will be more inclusive, and therefore the rebranding aims to create a world in which no one will feel superfluous.

The American company Mars will update the looks of the characters used in advertising M& M’s chocolates, making them more modern and inclusive. The corresponding statement was published on the Mars website.

“The renewal of the M&M’s brand reflects a more modern approach to the looks of our favorite characters, as well as a more thorough study of their personalities in order to emphasize the importance of self-expression <…>,” the statement says. According to Mars, the company’s management hopes that society will be more inclusive in the future, and therefore the rebranding of M&M’s aims to “create a world in which no one will feel superfluous.”

As noted by NBC, the color of the “hands” and “feet” of M&M’s characters has undergone changes. If before they were a pronounced flesh color, now the designers have decided to paint them in a more neutral color, close to white.

The shoes of some advertising characters, mostly female, were also changed. The high-heeled boots that the green candy used to “wear” were replaced with sneakers, and the brown candy shoes received a lower and more comfortable heel. According to Mars spokesperson Jane Hwang, together these two characters will become “a force supporting women.”

Along with external changes, the voices and characters of advertising characters were also updated, which became “more inclusive, friendly and unifying.” At the same time, the company promises that the characters will retain their inherent “wit and sense of humor.” In addition, as quoted Hwang by Edweek, the characters of M&M’s will no longer be treated reflecting their gender.