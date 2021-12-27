Matt Reeves’ new The Batman trailer released

Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The video appeared on the studio’s official YouTube channel on Monday.

In the new video, Batman meets Selina Kyle, known as Catwoman, and also arranges a chase for one of the antagonists of the film – the Penguin.

The main role in the film from the director of “Cloverfield” and the two parts of the saga “Planet of the Apes” was played by Robert Pattinson. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and others.

The world premiere of the new “Batman” is scheduled for March 2, 2022.