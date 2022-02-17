According to the newspaper Zhongguo Zhibao, “as the situation develops, it becomes increasingly clear that the “apocalyptic” war predicted by the United States is intended to manipulate public opinion.”

The United States deliberately inflates fears about the supposedly “inevitable” war in Ukraine, manipulating public opinion in European countries. This opinion was expressed on Thursday by the Beijing newspaper China Daily.

“As the situation develops, it becomes increasingly clear that the “apocalyptic” war predicted by the United States is intended to manipulate [public opinion]. In fact, all fears and concerns about the military conflict in Europe are being fanned by Washington, which is conducting a disinformation campaign,” the newspaper writes, publishing an editorial comment on the events surrounding Russian-Ukrainian relations.

After days filled with warnings from the West, fueled by the United States, about an allegedly “inevitable” war, until the announcement of February 16 as the date of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine, the Chinese newspaper states, “events are unfolding in a completely different direction” when Moscow, on the contrary, announced the beginning of a return to the places of permanent deployment of some units of its armed forces after the exercises.

Moscow, the publication emphasizes, repeatedly explains that war, no matter what they say, is not an option. In contrast, “the United States spares no effort, continuing to beat the drums of war and sowing panic, sending thousands of its soldiers to support European allies, ordering the evacuation of its embassy from Kyiv and even declaring that a Russian invasion is “inevitable,” the newspaper points out. She regards the latest development of the situation as “the failure of Washington’s warmongers and the victory of peace-loving peoples around the world.”