Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reproached Spotify for spreading fake information about coronavirus

Recently, information appeared on the Network that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who signed a contract with Spotify back in 2020, deceived the company and have not released a single podcast release since they received the money.

The only program was released in December 2020. It was attended by Elton John, James Corden and baby Archie. Then Meghan and Prince Harry received $ 25 million.

After the high-profile accusations, the couple released a statement saying they were concerned that Spotify was allowing “misinformation about COVID-19” to be spread on its platform.

“Hundreds of millions of people experience the negative impact of rampant misinformation every day,” the Archewell Foundation spokesperson emphasizes.

Note that in April last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already said that they are concerned about false information about COVID-19, which is distributed on the platform.