Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to sell their house for $ 11 million

After Prince Harry refused royal duties, he and Meghan left the palace and moved to live in the United States. The couple bought a mansion in Los Angeles, the cost of which is $ 11 million, but now it has become known that the Sussex intend to sell it.

Their mansion is located in the Montecito area. It covers an area of 2.2 hectares, and the living area is 1,353 square meters. Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and many other celebrities live next to them.

In addition, the house has 9 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a library, two saunas, a gym, a room with slot machines and a home theater. And on the territory there is a swimming pool, a huge playground, an olive grove and a tennis court.

But despite this, the Dukes of Sussex intend to sell the house and find something more convenient. According to the Daily Star, they don’t like the very location of the mansion. A source told the publication that the couple began to look at other houses. “The Sussex is thinking about selling the mansion. However, because of who they are, there will be no announcements. The house is shown only to serious buyers who have money,” he added.