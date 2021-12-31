“Meghan Markle will jolt up the monarchy in 2022”: Princess Diana’s astrologer’s forecast

40-year-old Meghan Markle is preparing an enchanting return to the world after the birth of her daughter. Prince Harry’s wife will “create shockwaves” in 2022.

The ambitions and abilities of the Duchess of Sussex are no longer in doubt. Even after the resignation of the royal powers and moving to the United States, she continues to be one of the world’s main influencers.

Now Megan has pushed things a little into the background, as she spends more time with young children. Her firstborn, Archie, is two and a half years old. In June, daughter Lilibet was born.

However, in 2022, the former American actress will leave the comfort zone created in their luxurious mansion in the gated enclave of Montecito in Los Angeles. Princess Diana’s personal astrologer and her close confidante Debbie Frank warned about this. She expressed an opinion on what the next year will look like for the disgraced couple of the British monarchy.

“Megan takes stock in January, when the protracted battle reaches a tipping point. During March, she is looking for other businesses that will add a new dimension to her role in life. She will be able to pull surprises out of the hat again, which will create several shock waves for the royal family,” Debbie noted.

95-year-old Elizabeth II hopes to celebrate her platinum jubilee on the throne next year. Events on the occasion of the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne are due to take place in June. Buckingham Palace will unveil the plans at the very last moment. It is known that the British will be given a four-day weekend with a bank holiday so that they can celebrate this grand event, reports The Sun.

Her Majesty is the record holder and the oldest ruler in the world. Prince Harry has stated that he wants to be included in the program of events. He expressed his willingness to return to London to share the historic moment with his crowned grandmother. Meghan Markle will most likely want to join her husband. The couple have already informed the palace that they plan to return to the UK for family reasons. However, the monarchy may face new challenges in this regard.

“During the Queen’s platinum jubilee, Meghan’s need to find her voice and tell the truth may ring in the ears of other members of the royal family. But in the autumn Megan will calm down somewhat,” the astrologer summed up.