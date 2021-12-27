Meizu fined for random advertising on Meizu 18 smartphones

In the first quarter of 2021, the Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro premiered. Advertisements appeared on smartphones by accident, which caused the company to receive a fine.

During the announcement, the manufacturer said that the Meizu 18 with the Pro version will remain without ads in the firmware. However, in late autumn, due to a glitch in the Flyme Weather app, an ad banner appeared. The developers fixed the problem in a few hours, but this did not save the company from being fined.

Recently, the Office for Market Surveillance in China fined Xiaomi for violating the PRC Law “On Advertising” for $ 3,100. The department intends to collect a little more from Meizu – $ 4,000.

Note that in this situation, the amount is not interesting. As it turned out, after the story with the fine, Meizu decided to remove from all its social networks any mention of the lack of advertising in the brand’s smartphones. Previously, the manufacturer claimed that there would be no ads or malware on Meizu phones. Now the company does not exclude the appearance of advertising in future devices, tk. it is a smart business decision.