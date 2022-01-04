Members of Congress urged to switch to a remote format of work

The chief physician of the Congress reported a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the walls of the Capitol.

The chief physician of the Congress urged lawmakers to work remotely if possible due to the sharp increase in morbidity across the country and within the walls of the Capitol.

Brian Monahan sent a letter to members of Congress stating that “due to the unprecedented number of cases in the Capitol community affecting hundreds of people,” lawmakers should switch “to maximum remote work mode.”

Although the House of Representatives is not scheduled to meet until next week, the Senate on Monday held a meeting that lasted about 17 minutes.

Monahan referred to data from the Capitol testing Center, according to which the seven-day average infection rate increased from 1 percent to more than 13 percent.

According to Monahan, as of December 15, 61 percent of all detected cases were of the Omicron strain, and 38 percent were of the Delta strain.

In the letter, Monahan called wearing masks “extremely necessary except when a person is alone in a closed office space, or eats or drinks in public catering places.”

Without giving specific figures, Monahan noted that “in most” of the cases identified in the Capitol, vaccinated people became infected. Of those who tested positive, 35 percent have no symptoms of the disease.

Monahan’s letter appeared against the background of the spread of the Omicron strain worldwide, which caused a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19.

Currently, about 400 thousand new cases of the disease are registered in the United States per day.

The increase in morbidity has led to an avalanche-like increase in the number of workers absent from their workplaces, including schools, medical institutions, airlines, police and fire departments. This has raised fears that interruptions in the provision of services will only intensify in the near future.

Monahan called on Congressional offices and agencies, which employ thousands of catering workers, support staff and other areas serving lawmakers, to minimize personal contacts, using electronic means of communication instead.

Currently, the House of Representatives requires lawmakers and staff to wear masks in the meeting room, except when they are invited to speak.

The Senate encourages the wearing of masks, but does not require it.