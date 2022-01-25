Lionel Messi has set an anti-record for the number of goals in the opening 12 matches for PSG.

French PSG striker Lionel Messi has set an anti-record for the number of goals scored in the opening 12 matches of the national championships. Statistics are available on Twitter Stats Foot.

The footballer failed to register effective actions, coming on as a substitute in the Ligue 1 match against Reims (4-0). Thus, he scored only one goal in this segment of the championship.

On January 2, Messi became infected with the coronavirus. He was isolated from the team and returned to its composition on January 23.

Messi moved to PSG from Barcelona this season. As a member of the blue-garnet, he won the Champions League four times and became the champion of Spain ten times. The Argentine is a seven-time winner of the Golden Ball, awarded to the best footballer of the year. He received the last trophy at the end of 2021.