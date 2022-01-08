Mexico has proposed the United States to create an analogue of the EU in the Western Hemisphere

The Organization of American States is already “very outdated,” said the country’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

The Mexican authorities suggested that the United States consider the possibility of creating an association in the Western Hemisphere like the European Union (EU). This was announced by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

“Mexico has proposed to the United States to move towards the creation of an association that will be more like the EU. The Organization of American States (OAS) is already very outdated. So it was proposed to create something else, but it will depend on the strength that we, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, will show together. If we are united, we will succeed,” he told reporters during a visit to Argentina, where a meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (CELAC) was held.

Last July, at the summit of the CELAC Foreign Ministers in Mexico City, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on Latin American and Caribbean countries to work on greater integration within the region and suggested considering the possibility of creating an analogue of the European Union, which would replace the OAS.

The OAS is the leading intergovernmental forum of the countries of the Western Hemisphere. The headquarters of the organization is located in Washington. Accusations of politicization are often made against the OAS.