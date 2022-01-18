Microsoft buys game developer Activision Blizzard

The deal will amount to $68.7 billion, and the head of Activision Blizzard Bobby Kotick will remain in his post.

The American corporation Microsoft acquires one of the world’s largest game developers Activision Blizzard Inc., the transaction amount will be $68.7 billion. This was announced on Tuesday by the Microsoft press service.

“Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, the transaction amount is estimated at $68.7 billion,” the statement said. The company notes that after the closing of the deal, which is scheduled for 2023, Microsoft will become “the third company in the world in terms of revenue after Tencent and Sony.” The head of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, will remain in his post.

The companies plan to expand their presence in the segment of games for mobile devices, in particular to make a mobile version of one of Activision Blizzard’s hits – the Warcraft game. Microsoft noted that the game developer has a successful experience in creating a popular mobile application: the Candy Crush puzzle game has been downloaded by users more than 2.5 billion times since its creation.

After the announcement of the deal, Activision Blizzard’s quotes on the NASDAQ electronic exchange rose by more than 30%, the price per share exceeded $90 against $64 a day earlier. Microsoft shares have fallen slightly since the start of the trading session on Tuesday, but experts do not associate the decline in quotations with the acquisition of a major game developer.

Activision Blizzard is one of the leading companies in the video game market, which has created, in particular, the games World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Diablo, and Guitar Hero. In mid-2021, she found herself at the center of a scandal due to allegations of sexual harassment made against a number of representatives of the company’s management. Bobby Kotick allegedly knew about them and covered up the colleagues involved in this story. As part of the pre-trial settlement of the lawsuit filed in connection with these charges by the state of California, Activision Blizzard paid $18 million. Some employees left the company, its shares plummeted, and the outflow of players from World of Warcraft began.

Microsoft, which is acquiring Activision Blizzard, is fighting for dominance in the video game market with its long-time rival Sony. The acquisition of one of the leading developers can significantly strengthen Microsoft’s position in this confrontation.