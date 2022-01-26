Microsoft’s quarterly revenue grew 20% year-on-year

BY Alexandr Ivanov
Microsoft's quarterly revenue grew 20% year-on-year

It reached $51.7 billion.

Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, reached $51.7 billion, an increase of 20% compared to the same period the year before last. This is evidenced by the data published by the company’s press service.

Microsoft’s operating profit for the specified period amounted to $22.2 billion, which is 24% more compared to the same period in 2020. Net profit reached $18.8 billion; it grew by 21% year-on-year. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company showed good growth, and financial indicators exceeded the expectations of experts.

The Chief Executive Officer of the corporation Satya Nadella noted the growth of the share of the technology sector in global GDP. “We create innovations and invest in diverse growing markets with a common technological basis,” he added.

Founded in 1975 by entrepreneurs Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft is one of the largest corporations producing software for various devices: from personal computers to mobile phones. Microsoft headquarters is located in the American city of Redmond (Washington state).

