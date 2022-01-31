Miss USA 2019 committed suicide in New York

BY Ivan Maltsev
45 Views
Miss USA 2019 committed suicide in New York

Chesley Crist left a suicide note, the New York Post newspaper notes.

The winner of the Miss USA 2019 beauty contest, Chesley Crist, committed suicide in the center of New York, the New York Post newspaper reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to her information, Crist’s body was found on Sunday morning on the street adjacent to the house where she lived. The police are investigating the causes of the incident. Crist left a suicide note, where she asked to transfer all her possessions to her mother.

A native of Jackson (Michigan), 30-year-old Crist had a law degree, and after receiving the title of “Miss USA” worked as a correspondent for the entertainment TV show “Extra.” “Our hearts are broken. Chesley was not only a vital part of our show, but also a beloved member of the Extra family <…>. We offer our deepest condolences to all her family and friends,” the message on the program’s website reads.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send