BY Alexandr Ivanov
Moderna has started clinical trials of an HIV vaccine in humans

56 volunteers participate in the first phase of the trials.

Moderna has started clinical trials of an HIV vaccine in humans. This is reported on the company’s website.

The principle of action of a potential vaccine is based on matrix RNA – just as in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna. 56 volunteers participate in the first phase of the trials.

The creators of the vaccine will study the immune response of the injected drug and its tolerability. The trials are being conducted in conjunction with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative.

At the moment, 38 million people with HIV-positive status live in the world. Of these, 1.3 million are residents of the United States.

