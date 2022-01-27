Moderna has started testing the Omicron vaccine

BY Alexandr Ivanov
55 Views
Moderna has started testing the Omicron vaccine

Earlier, Pfizer began testing a similar vaccine.

Moderna has announced that it has begun testing a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically designed to combat the Omicron strain. A day earlier, Pfizer, a competitor of Moderna, began similar tests of its booster version.

Moderna reported that the third dose of its usual vaccine provides a high level of protection against coronavirus, but protection weakens six months after vaccination. The new booster is being tested on 300 adult volunteers, aged 18 and older.

According to available data, Omicron is more virulent, but causes less severe COVID-19 than previous strains, but it has become dominant in many regions of the world – now it causes 99.9% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send