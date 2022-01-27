Moderna has started testing the Omicron vaccine

Earlier, Pfizer began testing a similar vaccine.

Moderna has announced that it has begun testing a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically designed to combat the Omicron strain. A day earlier, Pfizer, a competitor of Moderna, began similar tests of its booster version.

Moderna reported that the third dose of its usual vaccine provides a high level of protection against coronavirus, but protection weakens six months after vaccination. The new booster is being tested on 300 adult volunteers, aged 18 and older.

According to available data, Omicron is more virulent, but causes less severe COVID-19 than previous strains, but it has become dominant in many regions of the world – now it causes 99.9% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.