More than 2.5 thousand flights were canceled worldwide due to the spread of the Omicron strain

According to the FlightAware website, the majority of cancellations are in the USA.

Airlines around the world canceled more than 2.5 thousand flights on Monday amid the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus. This is evidenced by the information posted on the FlightAware website, which tracks the movements of aircraft.

According to him, a total of 2,522 flights were canceled on Monday, 7,690 were delayed. At the same time, the majority of cancellations – 958 – occur in the United States. We are talking about both domestic flights and international flights.

CNN emphasizes that flight cancellations are largely due to staff shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus. So, last Sunday in the United States, 1.2 thousand flights were canceled due to the fact that airline employees are forced to take sick leave. Earlier, CNN reported that during the Christmas holidays, global airlines canceled about 5.7 thousand flights, 1.7 thousand cancellations occurred in the United States.

“The outbreak of the spread of the omicron strain last week had a direct impact on our flight crews and maintenance personnel,” CNN quoted United Airlines representatives as saying. The TV company emphasizes that flight cancellations due to staff shortages occurred during the busiest holiday period of the year in terms of passenger traffic. Over the past few days, from 1.5 million to 2.2 million people used the services of air carriers in the United States every day. Last Wednesday, the figures for this indicator exceeded the data for 2019.