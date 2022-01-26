More than 20 ships of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea for exercises

More than 20 ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia went to the Black Sea for exercises, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, ships of the Northern and Baltic Fleets took part in the exercises. In total, according to the ministry, it is planned to involve more than 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, a thousand units of military equipment and about 10 thousand military personnel in the maneuvers of all fleets.

“More than 20 ships of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea to participate in the exercise, which will be held in the Black Sea. Ships, combat boats and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet as part of ship groups left the bases of Sevastopol and Novorossiysk, after which they made the transition to the designated areas,” the release says.

Frigates, patrol ships, small rocket ships and missile boats, amphibious assault ships, small anti-submarine ships, as well as minesweepers are involved as part of heterogeneous groups, naval strike groups and landing craft detachments.

During the transition to the designated areas, the crews of the ships will conduct a number of exercises and trainings on the organization of communications, safe maneuvering in areas with heavy shipping, and the organization of air defense.

A series of naval exercises under the general leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, is held in January-February in accordance with the training plan of the Russian Armed Forces for this year.

The main focus of the exercises is the development of actions “to protect Russian national interests in the World Ocean,” as well as “to counter military threats from sea and ocean directions.”

The exercises will cover the waters of the seas adjacent to the Russian territory, as well as operationally important areas of the World Ocean. Separate exercises will be held in the Mediterranean, Northern, Okhotsk Seas, in the northeastern part of the Atlantic and in the Pacific Ocean.