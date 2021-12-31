More than 200 Marines suspended from service for refusing to be vaccinated

At the moment, 95% of the military personnel of the Marine Corps have been vaccinated.

More than 200 members of the Marine Corps have been suspended from service for refusing to comply with the Pentagon’s requirements for vaccination against COVID-19.

Marine Corps spokesman Captain Andrew Wood said in an email that to date, 206 Marines have been discharged due to refusal to vaccinate.

The Armed Forces have recently tightened disciplinary measures for military personnel who refuse to get vaccinated.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued an order on vaccination of military personnel at the end of August. The deadline for vaccination for Marines came on November 28.

Of the more than 182,000 Marines on active duty, 95 percent are at least partially vaccinated, Wood said.