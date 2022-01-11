More than 50% of British residents supported Johnson’s resignation

Two-thirds of Britons believe that the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign; it is possible that their opinion was influenced by the scandal with parties in Downing Street during the lockdown due to the coronavirus.

5931 British adults participated in the survey conducted by YouGov for Sky News. Respondents were asked one question: “Should Prime Minister Johnson resign?” The survey results showed that 56% answered yes, 27% – no, another 17% said they did not know.

The authors of the survey note that public opinion polls should be treated with caution, taking into account the inaccuracy and methodological variations.

Earlier, Johnson was accused of holding parties at the government residence in Downing Street during Christmas in 2020, despite the lockdown restricting mass gatherings due to the spread of infection.