More than 60 people were injured in a fire in the Bronx

The lives of 32 of them are under threat.

Various injuries as a result of the fire in the Bronx, which has become one of the most serious in the history of the city, 63 people were injured, 32 of them are at risk. This was announced on Sunday by the mayor of New York Eric Adams, who arrived at the scene.

“The numbers are terrifying. The lives of 32 people are under threat, nine more people were seriously injured, and 22 more were slightly injured,” he said. According to Adams, this is one of the largest in terms of the number of victims of fires in the history of the city.

“We are finding out what exactly caused the fire,” the mayor added.

The fire occurred in a 19-storey apartment building on one of the lower floors. The door of the apartment where the fire allegedly started, said Daniel Nigro, head of the New York City Fire Department, was open, which caused the fire and smoke to spread quickly. The second and third floors were engulfed in fire, but the smoke rose up to the next floors. According to Nigro, “victims were found literally on every floor of the building,” many inhaled smoke and received burns of the upper respiratory tract.

The fire allegedly started after 11 a.m., and by 2:00 p.m. it has already been extinguished. The fire was assigned the maximum, fifth, category, 200 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire. The victims, including children, were taken to five city hospitals.