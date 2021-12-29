More than 70% of Republican supporters do not consider Biden’s election victory legitimate

These data, the organizers of the survey state, indicate the continuing political disunity of American society.

More than two-thirds of Republican Party supporters (71%), or a third of the country’s voters, do not consider Joe Biden to be legitimately elected president of the United States. This is evidenced by the results of a public opinion poll, conducted by the research service of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

According to this analysis, a year after the U.S. Congress approved the results of the presidential elections held in November last year in the country, the majority of Republican supporters still believe that the voting results were falsified by the Democrats, and the victory was “stolen” from ex-President Donald Trump. Only 21% of Republican voters recognize Biden as legitimately elected president, and in general, as the authors of the study found, only 58% of American voters believe in the legitimacy of Biden’s victory. And these indicators have hardly changed since April, when the university conducted a similar survey. Then Biden’s victory was recognized as legitimate by 59% of voters.

These data, the organizers of the survey state, indicate the continuing political disunity of American society, which could not be overcome even a year after the elections. The head of the study, Professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Tatishe Nteta, is inclined to explain this by the fact that many influential Republicans, including Trump himself, continue to question the results of the last presidential election.

“Given that Biden’s victory is still being questioned by prominent Republican election winners, conservative media representatives and former President Trump, it is not surprising that seven out of every 10 Republicans, Conservatives and Trump voters are skeptical – if not completely distrustful – of the results of the 2020 elections,” Nteta’s words are quoted in a university press release. “Nevertheless, the general opinion of Americans regarding the legality of the 2020 presidential election has remained unchanged since April – almost 6 out of every 10 Americans consider Biden’s victory legitimate.”

The survey, conducted from December 14 to 20, was attended by 1,000 American voters.