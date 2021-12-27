More than 9 billion coronavirus vaccinations have been made in the world

According to Free News estimates, more than half of them are in three countries.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations made in the world has exceeded 9 billion. More than half of them (4.67 billion) are accounted for by three countries – China (2.77 billion), India (1.4 billion) and the United States (0.5 billion), according to Free News calculations based on official statements of the authorities and media statistics.

At the moment, people have been injected with 9.002 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines. It is not yet possible to determine how many people on the planet have undergone a full course of vaccination, since many countries report only the number of certified doses of COVID vaccines and vaccinations. At the same time, the process of revaccination of citizens is already actively underway in a number of states.

At the same time, the pace of vaccination in the world has accelerated: the previous billion vaccinations were introduced in 30 days, and it took 24 days to reach this billion.

In the UAE and Maldives, almost all residents who are allowed to be vaccinated have been vaccinated, and in Cambodia and Cuba, at least one component has already been introduced by more than 90% of the population. But in Singapore, which was among these states at the beginning of December, the proportion of vaccinated dropped to 88%. The number of countries where more than 80% of the population has already been vaccinated also includes Brunei, Portugal, Chile, China, Malta, South Korea, Qatar, Spain, Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Italy, and Japan.