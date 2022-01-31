Moscow called on Washington to abandon the line of escalating tensions around Ukraine

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that the hysteria about “Russian aggression” promoted by the United States leads to hysteria in Ukraine as well.

Moscow calls on Washington and its allies on the European continent to abandon the line of escalating tensions around Ukraine and take a constructive position. This was stated to journalists on Monday by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

“The fact that the hysteria promoted by Washington really leads to hysteria in Ukraine, where people are almost collecting front-line bags, is obvious and it is a fact. This is the very reverse side, very harmful, of the campaign that Washington is currently conducting. We consistently criticize this line and call on Washington and U.S. allies on the European continent to abandon this line, take a constructive, calm and balanced position,” he said, responding to a request to comment on information in the Western media that the White House is dissatisfied with the position of Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky regarding the “threat of Russia’s invasion” in the country.

“Unfortunately, the American media in recent months have been publishing a very large amount of unverified, distorted and deliberately false and provocative information about what is happening in Ukraine and around it. This is already becoming obvious to almost everyone,” Peskov said, adding that such publications should be treated “appropriately.”

Answering the question of whether Russian politicians and journalists should cover this issue so actively, the press secretary of the president noted: “We have no right to tell the media how much and what they need to cover, but we have the right to recommend that people read this information as little as possible and keep a sober look.”

Earlier, CNN, citing sources in the U.S. administration, reported on the growing tension in relations between Washington and Kyiv. According to her, U.S. President Joe Biden and his aides are dissatisfied with the fact that the Ukrainian leadership “downplays the threat” of the allegedly impending invasion, and also “without much gratitude” accepts support from the United States. In turn, Kyiv believes that the United States is “overreacting” to the current situation, “sowing panic and bringing disorder to the economy” of Ukraine, while refusing to impose preventive sanctions against Russia.

Prior to that, the TV company reported, citing a source in the government of Ukraine, that the telephone conversation between Biden and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday could not be described as constructive. This information was denied by the press secretary of the Ukrainian President Sergey Nikiforov and the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba. Zelensky himself said that he had no misunderstanding with the American leader.