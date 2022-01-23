Motorola showed Moto Edge X30 Special Edition

Back in December, along with the Moto Edge X30, Motorola announced a special version of the smartphone with a sub-screen front camera. Then the details were few, but now the gadget seems to be ready to go.

Lenovo Mobile Business Group China CEO Chen Jin posted a picture of the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition (or Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition) packaging. Moreover, even on the box you can see the main feature of the novelty – the under-screen front camera. More precisely, the sensor is not visible, but the lack of cutouts indicates that it is hidden under the display.

Moreover, the front camera will be the same as that of the regular Moto Edge X30 – with a resolution of 60 MP. The rest of the specifications are expected to be identical: Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 6.67-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, triple main camera (50 + 50 + 2 MP) and a 5000 mAh battery with 68 W TurboPower fast charging.

Judging by the fact that representatives of Lenovo and Motorola are already showing pictures of the packaging, the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition is probably ready for the official announcement.