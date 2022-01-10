Multimillionaire Robert Durst, convicted of murder, has died

According to The New York Times, the cause of Durst’s death was cardiac arrest.

American multimillionaire Robert Durst, sentenced in October 2021 to life imprisonment for murder, died at the age of 78 in a hospital in Stockton (California). This was reported on Monday by The New York Times with reference to his lawyer Chip Lewis.

“Durst died early this morning while in the custody of the California Department of Corrections,” Lewis is quoted as saying. “We understand that his death was due to natural causes related to a number of medical problems, which we have repeatedly reported in court over the past couple of years.”

According to The New York Times, the cause of Durst’s death was cardiac arrest. He died at San Joaquin General Hospital, where he was taken from prison for examination.

In September 2021, after three days of deliberation, the jury found the millionaire guilty of murdering his close friend Susan Berman in 2000. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Later, the millionaire became infected with coronavirus and was connected to a ventilator. In October, the New York State Prosecutor’s office charged Durst with the murder of his wife.