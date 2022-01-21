Musician and actor Meat Loaf has died

Musician and actor Meat Loaf has died

He was 74 years old.

American rock musician and actor Meat Loaf (real name Marvin Lee Aday) died on Thursday evening at the age of 75. This is stated in a statement published on the singer’s official Facebook page.

“We regret to inform you that our incomparable MeatLoaf died tonight, his wife Deborah was with him. Daughters Pearl and Amanda, close friends have been with him for the past 24 hours,” the statement said.

As noted, during his career he has sold more than 100 million copies of albums worldwide, starred in more than 65 films, including “Fight Club” (1999), “Focus” (2001), “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) and “Wayne’s World” (1992). According to the musician’s representative, Loaf’s debut studio album Bat Out of Hell, released in 1977, “remains one of the ten best-selling albums in history.”

