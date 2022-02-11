Musk is confident that SpaceX will launch Starship into orbit this year

BY Alexandr Ivanov
The reusable Starship spacecraft is designed for flights to Mars and is designed for 100 people.

The prototype of the Starship spacecraft of the American company SpaceX will go on an orbital flight this year, its founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday, speaking in Texas at a press conference on progress in prototype development.

“I am more than confident that we will be able to reach orbit this year,” he said.

In November 2021, Musk expressed the hope that the orbital tests of the device will be able to be carried out in February 2022.

The reusable Starship spacecraft is designed for flights to Mars and is designed for 100 people. The prototypes of the ship have already made test flights several times with a return to Earth, but so far they have passed within the Earth’s atmosphere. Of all the Starship flight tests, only the last one, which took place in May 2021, passed without destroying the device.

