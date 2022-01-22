Named a way to fall asleep in two minutes

A way to fall asleep in 120 seconds has been named, effective even for those who suffer from insomnia, writes The Mirror.

According to the publication, to fall asleep in two minutes, you need to break the process into two stages: clear your mind and visualize the image.

At the first stage, you need to perform several actions. First, relax the facial muscles, not forgetting about the jaw, tongue and muscles around the eyes. Next, lower your shoulders and relax the upper and lower parts of your arms. Then – exhale and remove the tension in the chest, and then – in the legs. It is reported that this should take about a minute. Then you should connect visualization: you can imagine yourself in a canoe in the middle of a calm lake, or in a black velvet hammock in the middle of a dark room.

The second stage of the technique involves repeating the phrase “don’t think” for 10 seconds. The method is used by the U.S. military services and is effective in 96 percent of cases after six weeks.